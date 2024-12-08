Left Menu

Groundbreaking Genetic Study Unveils Ancestral Links of Nicobarese

A genetic study co-led by Prof. Gyaneshwer Chaubey and Dr. Kumarasamy Thangaraj unveils new insights into the Nicobarese people's origins, revealing significant ties with Austroasiatic groups across Asia. Published in the European Journal of Human Genetics, the research indicates Nicobarese settlement approximately 5,000 years ago and their genetic affinity with Htin Mal community.

A recent genetic study has opened new windows into understanding the origins of the Nicobarese people, led by a team of researchers from nine institutions. The study, co-led by Prof. Gyaneshwer Chaubey from Banaras Hindu University and Dr. Kumarasamy Thangaraj from CSIR-Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology, delves into the genetic intricacies using exclusive maternal and paternal DNA markers, as well as those from both parents.

The Nicobar Islands, located south of the Andaman Islands in the eastern Indian Ocean, predominantly consist of seven major islands including Car Nicobar and Great Nicobar. This region is characterized by flat terrain, coral reefs, and sandy beaches, with the Nicobarese population estimated at around 25,000.

This exhaustive analysis sheds light on the ancestral connections of the Nicobarese with South and Southeast Asian groups. Published recently in the European Journal of Human Genetics, the research contradicts previous theories that suggested Nicobarese ancestors settled in the region during the early Holocene, around 11,700 years ago. The study, involving 1,559 individuals, highlights substantial ancestral ties shared by the Nicobarese with the Austroasiatic language-speaking populations across South and Southeast Asia.

Contrary to earlier assumptions, the team found that Nicobar islanders likely settled in the area approximately 5,000 years ago, linking them closely with the Htin Mal of mainland Southeast Asia. Despite this connection, the Htin Mal have preserved distinct ethnic identities, showing noticeable genetic drift from the Nicobarese, according to commentary by Prof. George van Driem, a renowned linguist from Bern University.

Prof. Gyaneshwer Chaubey emphasized the study's importance, noting that genetic regions shared across linguistic groups indicate an ancient spread of Austroasiatic populations in Southeast Asia. The research, he argues, suggests that the Nicobarese and Htin Mal serve as crucial genetic indicators for unraveling ancient Austroasiatic lineage.

Archaeologist Sachin K Tiwari noted that the genetic findings are reinforcing the archaeological relationship between South and Southeast Asia. The study included contributions from Dr. Rahul Mishra, Dr. Prajjval Pratap Singh, Shailesh Desai, Pratik Pandey, Dr. Sachin Tiwari from BHU; Dr. Niraj Rai from BSIP Lucknow; Dr. Rakesh Tamang from Calcutta University; and Dr. Prashanth Suravajhala from Amrita Vishwavidyapeetham. (ANI)

