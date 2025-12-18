Left Menu

Global Partnership Emerges to Combat Southeast Asia's Online Scams

Thailand and the United Nations launched the Global Partnership Against Online Scams, focusing on collaboration to combat Southeast Asian online scams costing billions. The initiative includes law enforcement, victim protection, and cooperation with private sectors, emphasizing social media giants' roles in tackling these scams.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangkok | Updated: 18-12-2025 20:11 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 20:11 IST
  • Thailand

In a significant move to tackle the pervasive issue of online scams, Thailand, alongside the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, launched a global initiative on Thursday aimed at curbing the spread of cyber fraud orchestrated largely from Southeast Asia. The partnership, aptly named the Global Partnership Against Online Scams, seeks to instill political commitment and bolster law enforcement cooperation across borders.

Key stakeholders from Thailand, Bangladesh, Nepal, Peru, and the United Arab Emirates were present at the event in Bangkok, which also had major internet players like Meta and TikTok playing crucial supporting roles. The conference highlighted the alarming reliance of scam networks on artificial intelligence, a pressing concern that Meta detailed in its threat report submitted during the gathering.

Scam sites in Southeast Asia have resulted in staggering financial losses, prompting a dire need for effective solutions. Anutin Charnvirakul, Thailand's Prime Minister, emphasized the collective global vulnerability, urging nations to pool resources and expertise to combat the issue. More than 300 delegates from close to 60 nations convened, underscoring a unified approach to protect victims and restore consumer trust.

(With inputs from agencies.)

