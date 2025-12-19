Diplomatic Efforts Aim to Restore Ceasefire in Southeast Asia
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio expressed optimism about restoring compliance with a ceasefire agreement in Thailand and Cambodia. The efforts, led by the U.S., aim to achieve resettlement by early next week.
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio emphasized the urgency of diplomatic efforts to bring Thailand and Cambodia back into compliance with a U.S.-brokered ceasefire.
Speaking on Friday, Rubio expressed cautious optimism that progress could be made as early as Monday or Tuesday.
These efforts highlight the U.S.'s commitment to stabilizing the region.
