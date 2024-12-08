Congress Criticizes Government Over Farmer Issues Amid Protests

Congress leader Ajay Rai has fiercely criticized the government's approach to addressing the concerns of farmers, in an impassioned press conference held on Sunday. He accused the government of committing severe injustices against the farming community and reaffirmed Congress' unwavering support for the ongoing farmer protests.

Stressing the struggles faced by farmers, Rai highlighted the reduction in fertilizer supplies as a prime example of the hardships imposed on them. He explained that the expected 50 kg of fertilizer had been cut to 40 kg, exacerbating their woes. Concurrently, a group of 101 farmers participating in the 'Dilli Chalo' march had to be withdrawn due to rising tensions and injuries among the demonstrators, some in serious condition.

Sarwan Singh Pandher, a farmer leader, revealed that the situation will be reassessed in a subsequent meeting. He confirmed that the injured farmers include Resham Singh and Harbhajan Singh, among others. Pandher also sharply criticized the government for its attempts to obstruct the march, accusing it of spreading misinformation rather than engaging in constructive dialogue.

Additionally, Ajay Rai touched upon Congress' efforts to promote communal harmony in honor of Sonia Gandhi's upcoming birthday by organizing a blood donation camp across Uttar Pradesh. Rai concluded his remarks by emphasizing the party's enduring role in the INDIA alliance under Rahul Gandhi's leadership.

