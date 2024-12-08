Left Menu

Congress Criticizes Government Over Farmer Issues Amid Protests

Congress leader Ajay Rai criticizes the government's handling of farmer issues, highlighting injustices faced by farmers. He reiterates Congress' support for the protests. Farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher confirms the withdrawal of a farmer contingent due to injuries, and slams the government for misinformation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-12-2024 18:46 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 18:46 IST
Congress Criticizes Government Over Farmer Issues Amid Protests
Congress leader Ajay Rai (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Ajay Rai has fiercely criticized the government's approach to addressing the concerns of farmers, in an impassioned press conference held on Sunday. He accused the government of committing severe injustices against the farming community and reaffirmed Congress' unwavering support for the ongoing farmer protests.

Stressing the struggles faced by farmers, Rai highlighted the reduction in fertilizer supplies as a prime example of the hardships imposed on them. He explained that the expected 50 kg of fertilizer had been cut to 40 kg, exacerbating their woes. Concurrently, a group of 101 farmers participating in the 'Dilli Chalo' march had to be withdrawn due to rising tensions and injuries among the demonstrators, some in serious condition.

Sarwan Singh Pandher, a farmer leader, revealed that the situation will be reassessed in a subsequent meeting. He confirmed that the injured farmers include Resham Singh and Harbhajan Singh, among others. Pandher also sharply criticized the government for its attempts to obstruct the march, accusing it of spreading misinformation rather than engaging in constructive dialogue.

Additionally, Ajay Rai touched upon Congress' efforts to promote communal harmony in honor of Sonia Gandhi's upcoming birthday by organizing a blood donation camp across Uttar Pradesh. Rai concluded his remarks by emphasizing the party's enduring role in the INDIA alliance under Rahul Gandhi's leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New York City

REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New ...

 Global
2
UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment vote

UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment v...

 Global
3
Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

 Global
4
Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information proves son alive

Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information pro...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Business Training: Digital Challenges and In-Person Advantages for Women

How Coffee Sector Reforms Enhanced Academic Performance in Rural Rwanda

Armenia's Development Blueprint: Tax Reforms and Educational Equity for Growth

Rainfall Extremes and Child Health: The Role of Targeted Climate Policies in Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024