Cyclone Fengal Leaves Mark: Extensive Damage and Relief Efforts in Puducherry

An inter-ministerial central team visited Puducherry on Sunday to gauge the destruction caused by Cyclone Fengal. A seven-member delegation headed by Rajesh Gupta, the Joint Secretary of Disaster Management at the Ministry of Home Affairs, examined affected areas such as Bagur, Irulan Market, and Thengaithittu Port.

In response to the devastation, Puducherry and the regions of Yanam and Karaikal have been declared 'natural calamity-affected areas' by Lieutenant Governor K. Kailashnathan. The notification from the Department of Revenue and Disaster Management asserts that this status will last until June 2025 as the region recovers from severe damage inflicted during November and December 2024.

The Puducherry government announced immediate relief measures on December 2, including distributing Rs5,000 to all affected ration cardholders. The cyclone resulted in Puducherry experiencing 48% higher rainfall than usual, severely affecting agriculture and infrastructure.

Chief Minister N. Rangaswamy highlighted that 10,000 hectares of crops have been adversely impacted, prompting a compensation of Rs30,000 per hectare for farmers. Additionally, 50 boats suffered damage due to flooding and will receive a Rs10,000 repair relief package. Cyclone Fengal made its forceful entry on November 30, stalling near Puducherry for hours, leaving destruction in its wake.

