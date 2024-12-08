Delhi's Weather: Raindrops Herald Cooler Days Ahead

In a sign of shifting weather patterns, areas across the national capital experienced light showers on Sunday evening, attributed to a western disturbance prevalent over central Pakistan. Noteworthy regions such as Kota House, Akbar Road, and Pandara Park received light rain.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), forecasting these changes earlier in the day, predicted isolated rainfall in Punjab, Haryana, and the Delhi-NCR region over the following two days. IMD scientist Naresh Kumar explained to ANI that the temperatures in the Delhi-NCR area are expected to drop after December 9, heralding cooler prospects.

According to Kumar, the western disturbance will usher in light to moderate rain over the Himalayas, with concurrent expectations of light rainfall across Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi. He cautioned, however, that temperatures might temporarily rise on December 8-9, prior to a significant drop after December 9. A cold wave is likely to emerge, first affecting Rajasthan, followed by Punjab and Haryana.

In its Sunday forecast, the IMD predicted a cold wave enveloping much of Northern India post-December 9. West Rajasthan is likely to experience these conditions from December 9 to 14, with Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh, and West Uttar Pradesh joining from December 11. Such cold waves signify drastic temperature drops below normal climatological thresholds.

With the imminent cold front, Delhi residents have increasingly turned to night shelters set up by the authorities to combat the biting weather experienced on Saturday night. Key shelter points include AIIMS, Lodhi Road, and the Nizamuddin Flyover.

