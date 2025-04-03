Supreme Court Upholds Firecracker Ban Amidst Pollution Concerns in Delhi-NCR

The Supreme Court on Thursday upheld the ban on the manufacture, storage, and sale of firecrackers in Delhi-NCR despite persistent air pollution concerns. The decision comes amid a troubling backdrop of elevated air pollution levels that have plagued the region for months.

A bench comprising Justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan emphasized the adverse effects on those most vulnerable, particularly people working outdoors who have no means to afford air purifiers. They reiterated that the right to health and living in a pollution-free environment is enshrined in Article 21 of the Constitution.

The court dismissed pleas, including from firecracker manufacturers seeking leniency, due to a continued lack of evidence that 'green crackers' caused minimal pollution. While neighboring NCR states like Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan faced challenges with online sales, the Court maintained its stance on the ban as a necessity to address the 'extraordinary situation' in Delhi.

