BSF and Punjab Police Stymie Smuggling at India-Pakistan Border

In a significant operation, the Border Security Force (BSF) and Punjab Police have intercepted multiple heroin packets during a series of coordinated searches in Tarn Taran and Gurdaspur districts. Acting on credible intelligence, the first recovery near Dal village in Tarn Taran netted a heroin packet weighing 562 grams.

Later, another seizure at Thetharke village in Gurdaspur district resulted in the retrieval of an additional 545 grams of heroin. These packets, ingeniously packaged with yellow tape and metal attachments, highlight the strategic smuggling methods employed along the border.

According to BSF's Punjab Frontier, these operations have efficiently disrupted several narcotics trafficking attempts. A recent surge in drone incursions has prompted enhanced surveillance, yielding impressive results like the apprehension of drones in Amritsar and Tarn Taran, equipped with heroin payloads. These coordinated efforts underscore the heightened security measures in response to evolving smuggling tactics.

(With inputs from agencies.)