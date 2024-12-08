Left Menu

Railway Expansion Gains Momentum in Karnataka: Ministers Push for Speedy Completion

Union Ministers Pralhad Joshi and V Somanna convened a review meeting to evaluate key railway projects in Karnataka, urging prompt completion and improved services. Focused on infrastructure advancement under the 'Amrit Bharat Station Scheme,' they discussed new routes and addressed project execution challenges to enhance regional connectivity.

Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Pralhad Joshi, and Minister of State for Railways, V Somanna, led a comprehensive review of Karnataka's key railway projects at the South Western Railway Headquarters in Hubballi. They were joined by district officials to assess developments from new railway lines to station upgrades under the 'Amrit Bharat Station Scheme.'

The ministers stressed the urgency of accelerating project timelines, unveiling plans for improved passenger services and the introduction of bi-weekly and MEMU train routes. Emphasizing regional connectivity, new connections between Hubballi and major cities including Varanasi, Ajmer, and Ahmedabad were prioritized.

In attendance were Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri, MP, Uttara Kannada, and local MLAs. They discussed the projects' current statuses, highlighting land acquisition and tender progress. Railway officials were directed to resolve execution bottlenecks, ensuring timely completions of these infrastructure initiatives.

