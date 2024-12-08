Uprising Against Religious Atrocities: Abdullah's Call for Unity

National Conference President Farooq Abdullah has voiced serious concerns over the recent attacks on minority communities in Bangladesh, urging a stance of mutual respect across religious boundaries in the region. Abdullah criticized the central government for what he perceives as inaction on the matter, stating that such discrimination is fundamentally wrong.

In his remarks, Abdullah stressed that all communities deserve respect, regardless of their religious affiliations. In addition to Bangladesh, he shed light on alleged atrocities against Muslims in India's Uttar Pradesh, citing the demolition of mosques and homes as concerning developments.

Amid escalating religious tensions, protests have erupted across India, particularly by Hindu groups in response to the incidents in Bangladesh. Demonstrations led by organizations like the All India Karni Sena and Hindu Mahasabha have swept across areas like Navi Mumbai and Aligarh, where protestors have expressed outrage and demanded action against such offenses. The unrest signifies a broader call for an end to violence against religious minorities.

