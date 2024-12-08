Left Menu

Tejashwi Yadav Criticizes Bihar Government Over Police Action

Tejashwi Yadav condemned the Bihar government for alleged police action on BPSC aspirants, accusing Chief Minister Nitish Kumar of mismanagement. Deputy CM Vijay Sinha retorted, defending the NDA's stance and criticizing Yadav's dynastic politics. The protest centered on exam pattern changes and normalization issues.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav has strongly criticized the NDA government's recent handling of student protests in Bihar, accusing Chief Minister Nitish Kumar of overseeing a "government of sticks and batons." Yadav claims that the administration's ineffective management is jeopardizing the future of BPSC aspirants.

Yadav further alleged a lack of accountability from the Chief Minister, stating, "The youth affected by server issues are not at fault and deserve an opportunity." Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sinha defended the government's record, contrasting it with past administrations accused of ruling through force.

The controversy erupted over police actions against students protesting changes in exam patterns. These protests highlight demands for exams to be conducted in a single session to avoid normalization concerns. The opposition has cited this issue as a sign of the deteriorating law and order situation in Bihar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

