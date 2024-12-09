Finance Commission's Impactful Kerala Visit

The 16th Finance Commission, led by former NITI Aayog vice chairman Arvind Panagariya, has commenced its three-day visit to Kerala. The visit aims to conduct consultations as part of the commission's report preparation process.

A warm reception was organized by Kerala's Finance Minister, K N Balagopal, as the commission arrived at the international airport on Sunday. Balagopal mentioned a comprehensive memorandum has been prepared to be presented before the commission.

On the agenda is the state's plan to address the imbalances in tax share distribution. The Commission, which is critical in determining the constitutional financial support states receive from the central government for a five-year period, will engage with Kerala's officials, including a meeting with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

(With inputs from agencies.)