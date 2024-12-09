Left Menu

Finance Commission's Impactful Kerala Visit

The 16th Finance Commission, led by Arvind Panagariya, visits Kerala for a three-day consultation to prepare its report. The state, facilitated by Finance Minister K N Balagopal, plans to address tax distribution imbalances and request timely grants. Discussions with Kerala's government officials are scheduled.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 09-12-2024 09:50 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 09:43 IST
Finance Commission's Impactful Kerala Visit
Pinarayi Vijayan Image Credit: Twitter(@vijayanpinarayi)
  • Country:
  • India

The 16th Finance Commission, led by former NITI Aayog vice chairman Arvind Panagariya, has commenced its three-day visit to Kerala. The visit aims to conduct consultations as part of the commission's report preparation process.

A warm reception was organized by Kerala's Finance Minister, K N Balagopal, as the commission arrived at the international airport on Sunday. Balagopal mentioned a comprehensive memorandum has been prepared to be presented before the commission.

On the agenda is the state's plan to address the imbalances in tax share distribution. The Commission, which is critical in determining the constitutional financial support states receive from the central government for a five-year period, will engage with Kerala's officials, including a meeting with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

 Global
2
U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

 Jordan
4
Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Business Training: Digital Challenges and In-Person Advantages for Women

How Coffee Sector Reforms Enhanced Academic Performance in Rural Rwanda

Armenia's Development Blueprint: Tax Reforms and Educational Equity for Growth

Rainfall Extremes and Child Health: The Role of Targeted Climate Policies in Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024