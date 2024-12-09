AAP Readies for Delhi Elections: Key Meeting to Finalize Candidate List

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is gearing up for the Delhi Assembly elections with a crucial Political Affairs Committee meeting scheduled for Monday. Convened by party leader Arvind Kejriwal, the meeting aims to finalize the list of candidates who will represent AAP in various constituencies across Delhi.

Taking place at 11:30 am, the meeting is expected to finalize names and possibly unveil a second list of candidates. The party's women's wing is concurrently organizing grassroots meetings across Delhi's 70 constituencies to engage directly with women voters and discuss the welfare schemes that the AAP-led Delhi government has introduced for women.

As part of this campaign, AAP has created 5,000 women's groups, each with eight members, tasked with reaching out to ten women daily. These groups conduct several meetings each day, highlighting the accomplishments under Arvind Kejriwal's leadership and contrasting them with the lack of facilities for women in BJP-ruled states.

Strategizing ahead of the elections, AAP is eyeing both established and new candidates to fortify its political stronghold in Delhi. The PAC meeting serves as a significant step in AAP's electoral strategy, which is orchestrated with Kejriwal's direct involvement.

In other developments, AAP announced its Screening Committee members for Punjab's local body elections to be held on December 21. Notable appointments include Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal and Barinder Kumar Goyal, who will oversee screening in key constituencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)