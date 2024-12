Diplomatic Efforts Heighten Amidst Rising Tensions in Bangladesh

As tensions rise in Bangladesh, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri embarks on a pivotal visit to Dhaka, aiming to bolster India-Bangladesh relations amid mounting challenges. With BJP MP Shantanu Thakur hopeful for positive outcomes, Misri gears up to navigate the complexities of maintaining diplomatic ties.

This visit, the first high-level contact after Muhammad Yunus's interim government took charge, coincides with alarming reports of escalating violence against minorities, including the arrest of spiritual leader Chinmoy Krishna Das. Officials underscore the urgency of ensuring minorities' safety and addressing human rights concerns during diplomatic talks.

The Foreign Office Consultation, a critical platform for bilateral discussions, brings both nations towards solutions on mutual interests. While recent attacks exacerbate tensions, India emphasizes respect for legal rights and advocates for a fair trial for Das, as allegations of sedition linger, sparking international watchdogs' attention.

