Bomb Threat Sparks Evacuation at Nagpur Hotel

A bomb threat email received at Hotel Dwarkamai in Nagpur's Ganeshpeth Colony area led to the immediate evacuation of the premises on Monday. Law enforcement officials, alongside the Bomb Squad, took rapid action to ensure the safety of all hotel guests and staff.

According to police sources, a comprehensive investigation into the bomb threat is underway. Deputy Commissioner of Police Rahul Maknikar stated, "A bomb threat mail was received at Hotel Dwarkamai. Police swiftly intervened to evacuate all guests, and a meticulous search has been conducted by the Bomb Detection team."

Authorities are awaiting further information as they delve deeper into identifying the source of the threat. Updates are expected as the investigation progresses.

(With inputs from agencies.)