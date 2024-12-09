Left Menu

Revolutionizing Clean Energy: New Biofuel Breakthrough at IIT Guwahati

Researchers at IIT Guwahati developed a biological method to convert methane and carbon dioxide into biofuels using methanotrophic bacteria. This innovation addresses climate change and fossil fuel depletion, offering a sustainable and economical alternative to traditional chemical methods with significant emission reductions.

  India

In a groundbreaking development, researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati have introduced an advanced biological method to convert methane and carbon dioxide into cleaner biofuels. This innovative approach uses methanotrophic bacteria and marks a crucial step forward in sustainable energy solutions and climate change mitigation efforts.

Professor Debasish Das of IIT Guwahati highlighted the potency of methane as a greenhouse gas and the limitations of current chemical conversion methods, which are energy-intensive and produce toxic by-products. His team's biological process operates under mild conditions without the need for expensive catalysts, achieving an 87% reduction in emissions.

Dr. Das emphasized the method's potential to replace fossil fuels with bio-methanol while avoiding competition with food production. This process not only offers a cleaner fuel alternative but also has industrial applications, providing a viable pathway to decarbonize industries and reduce reliance on fossil fuels.

(With inputs from agencies.)

