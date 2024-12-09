President Murmu to Lead Human Rights Day Celebrations at Vigyan Bhavan

In a significant gathering at Vigyan Bhavan, New Delhi, President Droupadi Murmu will act as the chief guest for this year's Human Rights Day celebrations on December 10. Annually celebrated in honor of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR) from 1948, this day focuses on the global strides made towards safeguarding human rights.

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), India, will host a pivotal conference themed 'Mental well-being: Navigating stress from classroom to workplace,' addressing critical issues like stress among adolescents and workplace burnout. This initiative highlights the pressing need to comprehend stress across various stages of life and suggests improvements to boost mental well-being.

In the past year, NHRC India's involvement has been extensive, with notable spot investigations and initiatives to mainstream human rights discussions across the nation. The commission is proactive in the protection of both civil and political rights, engaging different sectors and ensuring substantial outreach through its HRCNet Portal for real-time grievance redressal. Its concerted efforts, including suomoto cognisance of over 100 cases and significant monetary relief allocations in response to human rights violations, demonstrate a profound commitment to improving rights conditions nationwide.

