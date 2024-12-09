Left Menu

Blazing Inferno Engulfs Rajouri Garden Restaurant

A significant fire erupted at a Rajouri Garden restaurant in New Delhi, warranting the deployment of ten fire tenders. Delhi Fire Service released a video showcasing the large smoke plumes emanating from the scene. Awaiting further details, the situation remains tense.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-12-2024 15:33 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 15:33 IST
Visuals from the spot. (Photo/Delhi Fire Service). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A massive fire erupted at a restaurant in New Delhi's Rajouri Garden on Monday afternoon, prompting a swift response from emergency services. A fire official confirmed the incident, emphasizing the urgency as ten fire tenders rushed to combat the escalating flames.

The Delhi Fire Service, in an effort to update the public, shared a video of the dramatic incident. The footage reveals enormous plumes of smoke billowing from the building, capturing the gravity of the situation. The visual evidence underscores the potential severity of the blaze, although no casualties have been reported thus far.

Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely as they work tirelessly to bring the fire under control. Additional information is still pending as investigations into the cause of the fire remain underway. The incident has sparked concern among residents and local business owners, who hope for a swift resolution and minimal damage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

