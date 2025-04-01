Left Menu

Bomb Scare at Indian Museum Sparks Emergency Response

A bomb threat caused panic at the Indian Museum leading to a search by security forces. An email warning about possible bombs prompted a thorough check of the premises. No suspicious items were found, and the area was cordoned off as a precaution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 01-04-2025 14:58 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 14:17 IST
A bomb threat triggered panic at the Indian Museum in Kolkata on Tuesday, prompting an extensive security mobilization, according to official reports.

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) notified the New Market police station, initiating a thorough search of the museum's 51 rooms. Visitors were barred from entry until receiving all-clear from law enforcement.

A cryptic email reported imminent bomb placements, although no precise locations were identified. As of now, no suspicious objects have been detected, and protective measures like guardrails have secured the museum's perimeter on Jawaharlal Nehru Road.

(With inputs from agencies.)

