Supreme Court Rejects Repetitive Petition on Punjab Highway Blockades

The Supreme Court has declined a Public Interest Litigation to clear highway blockades in Punjab, emphasizing it cannot address repeated petitions concerning the ongoing issue. Justice Surya Kant and Manmohan noted efforts are already underway to resolve related matters, discouraging petitions seeking publicity or attention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-12-2024 16:39 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 16:39 IST
The Supreme Court of India (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Monday rejected a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) aimed at unblocking National and State highways in Punjab, stating that similar cases are already being examined. Justices Surya Kant and Manmohan clarified that they cannot entertain multiple petitions on the same subject.

The bench emphasized that significant steps have been initiated in the pending case and highlighted the redundancy of repeated petitions, insinuating that some litigants may be seeking attention or publicity. "We are addressing this larger issue already; do not file repetitive petitions," remarked Justice Kant.

The PIL, filed by Gaurav Luthra, a self-identified social activist, urged the removal of alleged illegal blockades by farmers on highways. Meanwhile, the court has tasked a committee, led by retired Justice Nawab Singh, to review farmers' concerns at the Shambhu border in an ongoing effort to resolve the impasse.

(With inputs from agencies.)

