Andhra Pradesh's Solar Power Strategy Amid Controversy
Andhra Pradesh power distribution companies are set to procure 2,000 MW of power from SECI for the agricultural sector despite controversy surrounding a bribery allegation against the Adani Group. The state's agreement aims to reduce power costs and provide free power to farmers, with supply phases adjusting to transmission delays.
In a strategic move, Andhra Pradesh power distribution companies have announced the procurement of 2,000 MW of solar energy from the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) to meet the agricultural sector's power demands for the next fiscal year. This development follows a heated controversy involving alleged bribery charges against the Adani Group, which have been strongly refuted by both the company and the opposition YSR Congress Party.
The power agreement is set to significantly cut costs and provide free electricity to the state's agricultural consumers. The Aggregate Revenue Requirement and Tariff Proposal for the upcoming fiscal year outlines the plan, transferring power sale agreements to AP Rural Agriculture Power Ltd as it becomes fully operational.
Despite initial transmission delays, the phased supply of solar energy is planned to commence in January 2025, with the entire 7,000 MW to be delivered in three stages. The state’s government, a signatory to this agreement, announced the measures that promise substantial savings over the next 25 years amid firm opposition denial of alleged misconduct involving the previous regime.
