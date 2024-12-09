Sanjay Malhotra Appointed as New RBI Governor: A New Era in Indian Banking
Sanjay Malhotra, an accomplished IAS officer, is appointed as the 26th Governor of the Reserve Bank of India. Replacing Shaktikanta Das, his three-year term begins Wednesday. Malhotra brings significant experience from various sectors, including finance and taxation, ensuring his potential to lead India's central banking system effectively.
In a significant development, Sanjay Malhotra has been named the new Governor of the Reserve Bank of India. The government announced his appointment on Monday, with the role officially commencing this Wednesday. Malhotra replaces Shaktikanta Das, whose term ends on December 10, 2024.
Sanjay Malhotra is a seasoned IAS officer from the Rajasthan cadre, boasting an engineering degree from IIT Kanpur and a Master's in Public Policy from Princeton University. His distinguished career spans over 33 years, covering various strategic domains such as finance, taxation, and information technology, underscoring his suitability for the role.
As the former Revenue Secretary, Malhotra has been pivotal in shaping tax policies at both state and central levels. His vast experience is expected to influence and guide the RBI as he steps into this crucial position at a transformative time for India's economy.
