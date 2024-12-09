Left Menu

Sanjay Malhotra Appointed as 26th RBI Governor

The government has appointed Sanjay Malhotra as the new Governor of the Reserve Bank of India, succeeding Shaktikanta Das. Malhotra, an engineer with extensive experience in finance and taxation, will serve a three-year term. Previously, he served as the Revenue Secretary under the Ministry of Finance.

  • Country:
  • India

The government has announced the appointment of Sanjay Malhotra as the 26th Governor of the Reserve Bank of India. The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet confirmed his selection for a three-year tenure beginning Wednesday.

Malhotra, 56, steps into the shoes of Shaktikanta Das, whose term concludes on December 10, 2024. An engineering graduate from IIT Kanpur and a Master's degree holder in Public Policy from Princeton University, Malhotra boasts a career spanning over three decades.

His work experience extends across various sectors such as power, finance, taxation, information technology, and mines. Currently the Secretary of Revenue at the Ministry of Finance, he has also held the position of Secretary in the Department of Financial Services. Malhotra's role in shaping tax policies has been significant at both state and central levels.

(With inputs from agencies.)

