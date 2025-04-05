Tragic End: Young Employee's Life Cut Short Amid Workplace Allegations

A young contractual worker, identified as 23-year-old Vijay Verma, tragically ended his life by jumping in front of a train at New Delhi Railway Station. The incident, which occurred on Saturday, is reportedly linked to false allegations made against Vijay at his workplace.

Sources reveal that Vijay sent audio recordings to his family on April 1, expressing his despair over being wrongfully accused in a case at the income-tax office in Jhandewalan. In the messages, he questions the basis for the punishment and asserts that he had done nothing wrong.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Railway) KPS Malhotra confirmed the incident, stating that Vijay, originally from Madhya Pradesh's Bhind, lived with his family in staff quarters. Upon receiving a rail memo about the tragic event, police identified the body using a mobile phone found at the site.

(With inputs from agencies.)