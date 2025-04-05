Left Menu

BookMyShow Drops Kunal Kamra: A Political Stir in Art

Shiv Sena's Rahool Kanal announced BookMyShow's removal of comedian Kunal Kamra from its platform, praising the action for maintaining ‘pure entertainment.’ The move follows Kamra's controversial performance targeting Sena leader Shinde. BookMyShow has yet to comment, while Mumbai Police seek Kamra's response to allegations of inciting vandalism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 05-04-2025 14:00 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 14:00 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, Shiv Sena functionary Rahool Kanal declared on Saturday that BookMyShow has removed stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra from its artist listings and platform.

Kanal, head of social media for Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, expressed his gratitude to BookMyShow's CEO Ashish Hemrajani for their commitment to 'pure entertainment' and for excluding Kamra.

The decision trails accusations against Kamra for making disparaging remarks against Shinde. Despite multiple notices, Mumbai Police have yet to secure Kamra's appearance for questioning, as he is believed to be in Puducherry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

