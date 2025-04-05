BookMyShow Drops Kunal Kamra: A Political Stir in Art

In a significant development, Shiv Sena functionary Rahool Kanal declared on Saturday that BookMyShow has removed stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra from its artist listings and platform.

Kanal, head of social media for Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, expressed his gratitude to BookMyShow's CEO Ashish Hemrajani for their commitment to 'pure entertainment' and for excluding Kamra.

The decision trails accusations against Kamra for making disparaging remarks against Shinde. Despite multiple notices, Mumbai Police have yet to secure Kamra's appearance for questioning, as he is believed to be in Puducherry.

(With inputs from agencies.)