Gujarat's Bold Stand: CM Bhupendra Patel's Renewed Anti-Corruption Drive
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has emphasized the necessity of combating corruption with stronger determination. At a Gandhinagar event, he recognized citizens aiding anti-corruption efforts, underscoring the importance of the CARE program in enabling public participation. Patel highlighted India’s shift in global economic ranking, stressing teamwork to eliminate corruption.
In a resounding call to action, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Monday urged a relentless fight against corruption, combining determination and strength. He linked corruption to the moral compromise that arises when individuals seek undue gain through shortcuts.
Speaking at the State Government's Anti-Corruption Bureau event on International Anti-Corruption Day in Gandhinagar, CM Patel highlighted the innovative CARE program. Launched in 2024, this initiative, inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, enlists ordinary citizens in identifying and helping authorities act against corruption. The Chief Minister honored 10 citizens who supported the bureau in apprehending corrupt officials and employees.
Underlining India's economic ascent from the world's 11th to the 5th largest economic power during Modi's administration, Patel stressed the necessity of eradicating corruption to expedite progress. Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghvi lauded the efforts of the Anti-Corruption Bureau, affirming the commitment to justice and transparency, while the Bureau's Director Shamsher Singh reiterated the government's zero-tolerance policy towards corruption.
(With inputs from agencies.)
