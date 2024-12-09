Left Menu

Golden Globes 2025: 'Wicked' and 'Emilia Perez' Shine

The musical 'Wicked' and crime thriller 'Emilia Perez' have gained nominations for the 2025 Golden Globes. These nominations mark the beginning of the prestigious movie awards season that culminates in the Oscars.

The Golden Globes have long been considered a key indicator of potential Oscar success, and this year's nominees are already generating significant buzz in Hollywood.

As the excitement builds, industry insiders eagerly await the award ceremony, which sets the tone for the rest of the season and offers a preview of standout performances and productions.

