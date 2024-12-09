Golden Globes 2025: 'Wicked' and 'Emilia Perez' Shine
The musical 'Wicked' and crime thriller 'Emilia Perez' have gained nominations for the 2025 Golden Globes. These nominations mark the beginning of the prestigious movie awards season that culminates in the Oscars.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-12-2024 19:16 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 19:16 IST
The musical 'Wicked' and crime thriller 'Emilia Perez' have both received nominations for the 2025 Golden Globes, announced recently. These nominations signal the start of the highly anticipated movie awards season, culminating in the Oscars.
The Golden Globes have long been considered a key indicator of potential Oscar success, and this year's nominees are already generating significant buzz in Hollywood.
As the excitement builds, industry insiders eagerly await the award ceremony, which sets the tone for the rest of the season and offers a preview of standout performances and productions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Ravi Kishan: A Journey from Bhojpuri Cinema to Oscars
Hollywood Bonds: The Enduring Friendship of Frankie Muniz and Bryan Cranston
Hollywood Stalwart Adam Somner Succumbs to Thyroid Cancer at 57
Marshall Brickman: Behind Hollywood's Witty Scenes
Hollywood Hustle: Challenges, Celebrations, and Controversies