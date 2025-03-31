Hollywood Showcases: Minecraft Magic and Farewell to a Heartthrob

In a splash of comedy and creativity, Hollywood giants Jason Momoa and Jack Black embark on translating the immersive world of 'Minecraft' into the cinematic realm. Known for its pixelated charm, 'A Minecraft Movie' seeks to capture the game's essence of limitless creation.

In other news, the entertainment industry mourns the loss of Richard Chamberlain, the charismatic heartthrob of the 1960s. Chamberlain, famed for his roles in 'Dr. Kildare' and mini-series such as 'The Thorn Birds', has died at the age of 90. His passing, due to complications from a stroke, was confirmed by publicist Harlan Boll.

The late Chamberlain leaves behind a legacy of memorable performances that have etched his name into television history.

(With inputs from agencies.)