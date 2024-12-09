Shaktikanta Das: Steering India's Economy Through Turbulence

Shaktikanta Das, the outgoing Governor of the Reserve Bank of India, has been a central figure in several of the country's major economic decisions, including demonetisation and the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST). As his tenure concludes, he reflects on guiding India's monetary policy during some of the most challenging times.

Appointed after Urjit Patel's sudden resignation, Das took the helm of the RBI in December 2018. His leadership was crucial in stabilizing the financial markets and defining the economic response to the pandemic, including maintaining interest rates and managing inflation.

Das' contributions, not limited to crisis management, involved close collaborations with government sectors to ensure a consistent economic growth rate. The RBI, under his leadership, maintained a remarkable stability in India's economic framework while navigating global uncertainties.

