Mamata Banerjee Condemns Minority 'Torture' in Bangladesh, Urges Peace

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has strongly condemned what she described as the 'torture' of minorities in neighboring Bangladesh, calling the situation unacceptable. Addressing the West Bengal legislative assembly, Banerjee attributed the violence to 'dangerous anti-social elements' rather than any religious community.

'The way minorities are being tortured in Bangladesh is not acceptable to any of us,' CM Banerjee stated, urging people not to make statements that intensify tensions in West Bengal. She praised peaceful responses across communities, noting that Hindus and Imams alike have condemned the violence, showcasing Bengal's commitment to secularism.

Banerjee cautioned against misinformation and emphasized the importance of letting the Indian government handle the matter, asking political groups to avoid meddling in what she described as an external issue. She pointed out that while West Bengal has no connection to Bangladesh's politics, the state exemplifies secular and democratic values.

