Rajasthan Leads the Way in Green Energy Revolution at Global Summit

At the 'Rising Rajasthan' Global Investment Summit 2024, officials discussed strategies for achieving a sustainable energy economy. The state aims to create 125 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030, with a focus on innovation and job creation in the sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-12-2024 20:23 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 20:23 IST
Visual from the event (Photo: Pralhad Joshi/X). Image Credit: ANI
Top industry leaders and policymakers gathered on Monday for a thematic session titled 'Transition towards a Sustainable Energy Economy', part of the 'Rising Rajasthan' Global Investment Summit 2024. Distinguished attendees included Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma and Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, along with Heera Lal Nagar, the Minister of State for Energy.

In his speech, Chief Minister Sharma emphasized Rajasthan's commitment to not only fulfilling its energy demands but also becoming a leading exporter of clean energy. "Inspired by PM Narendra Modi, we're making significant policy decisions to support this vision," Sharma stated. Union Minister Joshi announced the approval of a new 2000 MW solar park in the state, with the central government covering 30% of its costs.

Minister Nagar highlighted the state's advancements in renewable energy under Sharma's leadership. Additional Chief Secretary Alok outlined the newly launched Integrated Clean Energy Policy aimed at boosting Rajasthan's renewable capacity to 125 GW by 2030, creating 10 lakh jobs. Discussions also covered the role of technology, policy support, and public-private partnerships in accelerating the clean energy transition, with renewable energy recognized as a major job creator.

(With inputs from agencies.)

