Rajasthan's Green Energy Revolution: Aiming for an Energy-Surplus Future

The Rajasthan government is implementing strategic policies to become energy-surplus, focusing heavily on clean, renewable energy. With the central government's support, they plan to establish a 2,000 MW solar park. Their Integrated Clean Energy Policy aims for 125 GW capacity by 2030, promoting sustainable growth and job creation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 09-12-2024 20:56 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 20:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Rajasthan government is strategically advancing towards becoming energy-surplus, aiming to supply clean energy not only to its residents but also beyond its borders. This initiative was discussed at the 'Transition towards a Sustainable Energy Economy' session during the Rising Rajasthan Investment Summit.

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi announced the central government's plans to support Rajasthan's green ambitions with a new 2,000 MW solar park, which will be partly funded by the center. The state is stepping up efforts to meet both current and future energy demands.

According to Alok, Additional Chief Secretary of the Energy Department, the state's Integrated Clean Energy Policy aims to boost renewable energy capacity to 125 GW by 2030. This includes embracing newer technologies like energy storage, grid modernization, and green hydrogen, marking Rajasthan as a leader in India's green energy movement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

