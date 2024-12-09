Kejriwal Returns to Campaign Roots, Meets Auto Drivers Ahead of Delhi Elections
In preparation for the Delhi Assembly elections, Arvind Kejriwal met with auto-rickshaw drivers, recalling early campaign days. He invited drivers for tea, highlighting their longstanding support. AAP released its second candidate list which replaced 17 MLAs and shifted Manish Sisodia to the Jangpura seat.
As the Delhi Assembly elections draw near, Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal reconnected with auto-rickshaw drivers, harking back to the party's nascent days when such drivers played a pivotal role in their grassroots campaign efforts. Kejriwal shared nostalgic notes and images of him and former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia plastering campaign posters on rickshaws.
Expressing gratitude, Kejriwal emphasized his enduring bond with this community, inviting numerous drivers to his residence for tea, underscoring their vital role in the party's journey. "Today, I've invited many to my house for tea," Kejriwal shared on the social media platform X.
In a strategic political move, AAP unveiled its second roster of candidates for the forthcoming Delhi polls. This list, released after a significant Political Affairs Committee meeting, chaired by Kejriwal, included 20 contenders and displayed a strategic repositioning, notably shifting Manish Sisodia from Patparganj to the Jangpura seat while appointing Awadh Ojha in his place at Patparganj.
(With inputs from agencies.)
