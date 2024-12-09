Left Menu

Kejriwal Returns to Campaign Roots, Meets Auto Drivers Ahead of Delhi Elections

In preparation for the Delhi Assembly elections, Arvind Kejriwal met with auto-rickshaw drivers, recalling early campaign days. He invited drivers for tea, highlighting their longstanding support. AAP released its second candidate list which replaced 17 MLAs and shifted Manish Sisodia to the Jangpura seat.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-12-2024 21:03 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 21:03 IST
Kejriwal Returns to Campaign Roots, Meets Auto Drivers Ahead of Delhi Elections
Arvind Kejriwal recalls pasting posters on auto-rickshaws with Manish Sisodia (Photo: X @ArvindKejriwal). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As the Delhi Assembly elections draw near, Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal reconnected with auto-rickshaw drivers, harking back to the party's nascent days when such drivers played a pivotal role in their grassroots campaign efforts. Kejriwal shared nostalgic notes and images of him and former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia plastering campaign posters on rickshaws.

Expressing gratitude, Kejriwal emphasized his enduring bond with this community, inviting numerous drivers to his residence for tea, underscoring their vital role in the party's journey. "Today, I've invited many to my house for tea," Kejriwal shared on the social media platform X.

In a strategic political move, AAP unveiled its second roster of candidates for the forthcoming Delhi polls. This list, released after a significant Political Affairs Committee meeting, chaired by Kejriwal, included 20 contenders and displayed a strategic repositioning, notably shifting Manish Sisodia from Patparganj to the Jangpura seat while appointing Awadh Ojha in his place at Patparganj.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

 Global
2
U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

 Jordan
4
Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024