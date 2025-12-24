AIMIM Announces First Candidate List for Maharashtra Polls

The Asaduddin Owaisi-led All India Majlis E Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) unveiled its initial list of 12 candidates for the forthcoming municipal elections in Maharashtra.

The list includes candidates contesting in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Nashik, and Jalna municipal corporations. The majority of candidates, eight, are from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, with three vying for seats in Nashik and one in Jalna. Notably, only one candidate in this list is non-Muslim, according to a social media announcement by the Maharashtra unit president, Imtiaz Jaleel.

Meanwhile, the major alliances, Mahayuti and the opposing MVA, are in the process of assessing potential hopefuls as they prepare to distribute tickets for the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar civic elections, slated for January 15, 2026, alongside other municipal contests across Maharashtra's 28 civic bodies.

(With inputs from agencies.)