Left Menu

AIMIM Announces First Candidate List for Maharashtra Polls

The AIMIM, led by Asaduddin Owaisi, released its first list of 12 candidates for municipal elections in Maharashtra, covering Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Nashik, and Jalna. Eight candidates are from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, three from Nashik, and one from Jalna. Only one candidate is non-Muslim.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 24-12-2025 19:41 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 19:41 IST
AIMIM Announces First Candidate List for Maharashtra Polls
  • Country:
  • India

The Asaduddin Owaisi-led All India Majlis E Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) unveiled its initial list of 12 candidates for the forthcoming municipal elections in Maharashtra.

The list includes candidates contesting in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Nashik, and Jalna municipal corporations. The majority of candidates, eight, are from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, with three vying for seats in Nashik and one in Jalna. Notably, only one candidate in this list is non-Muslim, according to a social media announcement by the Maharashtra unit president, Imtiaz Jaleel.

Meanwhile, the major alliances, Mahayuti and the opposing MVA, are in the process of assessing potential hopefuls as they prepare to distribute tickets for the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar civic elections, slated for January 15, 2026, alongside other municipal contests across Maharashtra's 28 civic bodies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

 Global
2
Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

 Global
3
UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

 Global
4
Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s greatest risk is obedience, not autonomy, researchers warn

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025