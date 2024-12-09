Kerala in Funds Row: Governor and Court Question State's Clarity on Wayanad Relief

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has raised concerns over the state government's lack of clear financial details concerning the rehabilitation of areas affected by the Wayanad landslide. Governor Khan questioned the ability of the central government to release additional funds without proper reports from the state, echoing similar sentiments expressed by the Kerala High Court.

Addressing the media on Monday, Governor Khan stressed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had assured of no paucity of funds for rehabilitation efforts. 'Without utilizing existing money, how do we ask for more?' Khan remarked, emphasizing the need for detailed submissions. The Governor's statement follows the Kerala High Court's strong criticism of the state government's unclear financial management within the State's Disaster Response Fund (SDRF).

The High Court, hearing a Suo Moto case, insisted that the lack of transparency in the state's disaster fund utilization must be addressed. With Rs 677 crore reportedly available in the SDRF, the court demanded audits and accurate expense reports. Meanwhile, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi and Kerala MPs called for urgent central intervention, stressing non-partisan support for Wayanad's victims.

