Supreme Court Grants Permanent Commission to Woman Officer After Lengthy Legal Battle

In a landmark ruling, the Supreme Court on Monday granted a permanent commission to woman officer Suprita Chandel, overturning a previous decision by the Lucknow Armed Forces Tribunal. The case was presided over by Justices BR Gavai and KV Viswanathan, who found the appellant had been unjustly excluded from consideration for promotion.

The top court, citing the principle of equal treatment, emphasized that similarly situated officers received a third chance for promotion prior to an amendment in regulations, and thus Chandel should receive the same opportunity. Given her consistent service since 2007 and exemplary record, the court decreed the exclusion of age-related rigors due to elapsed time since the original application.

Utilizing powers vested under Article 142 of the Constitution, the court mandated that Chandel be granted immediate permanent commission, with all consequential benefits including seniority and arrears, to be implemented within four weeks. The order also dismissed delays in tribunal proceedings due to extenuating circumstances, such as assignments in remote locations and the COVID-19 pandemic, recognizing Chandel's ongoing pursuit of justice since 2014.

(With inputs from agencies.)