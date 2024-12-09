Uttarakhand Prepares for 38th National Games: A Green Games Initiative

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami convened a meeting on Monday with officials to evaluate the preparations for the upcoming 38th National Games. The event, scheduled at Dehradun's Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium from January 28 to February 14, 2025, marks a prestigious opportunity for the state to advance its sports culture, according to the official statement.

CM Dhami outlined directives for officials to ensure high-quality, accessible facilities for participating athletes and appointed a nodal officer from each department to oversee smooth proceedings. Emphasis was laid on efficient management of accommodations, transportation, and food, with particular attention to nutritional standards. Daily reviews of the ongoing preparations are mandated by the Chief Secretary.

The meeting underscored the procurement of superior sports equipment and provision of adequate medical services across venues, with a robust emergency response plan in place. Security measures involve comprehensive CCTV coverage and personnel deployment. Embracing sustainability, the games will adhere to a 'Green Games' theme, enforcing stringent protocols against plastic use and ensuring clean amenities. District Magistrates will play pivotal roles, while community involvement is deemed key to the event's triumph.

(With inputs from agencies.)