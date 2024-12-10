Bangladeshi Nationals Detained in Agartala Amidst Heightened Security Operations

In a well-coordinated operation, two Bangladeshi nationals traveling with their children were detained by authorities at Agartala railway station, officials announced. The operation, grounded on secret intelligence, was a collaborative effort involving the Agartala Government Railway Police (GRP), Railway Protection Force (RPF), Border Security Force (BSF), and intelligence agencies.

The individuals, identified as Tahidul Polan, 26, and Rajifa Begum, 19, hail from Bagerhat in Bangladesh. Preliminary police interrogation suggested that they had entered India illegally and planned to journey to Kolkata via train. The detainees were accompanied by their children, Md Isha Polan, aged three, and Maryam Polan, aged one, authorities added.

The GRP conducted a thorough questioning of the detainees, raising suspicions of potential additional arrests related to the case. Legal proceedings have been initiated at the Agartala GRP Station, with the detained set to appear in court on December 10. The situation remains under active investigation.

Previously in November, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) of the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) led several operations that resulted in the rescue of 56 minors and four women, along with the arrest of 23 illegal Bangladeshi migrants at various railway stations in the region. According to an official release, these detentions occurred at stations in Agartala, Jirania, and Dharmanagar, all part of ongoing operations from November 1 to 30.

On November 27, RPF personnel in Katihar conducted a station check, successfully rescuing a runaway minor boy. The child, once identified, was later handed over to Child Line, Katihar, for secure custody, stated Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, Chief Public Relations Officer of Northeast Frontier Railway.

(With inputs from agencies.)