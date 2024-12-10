Left Menu

Indian Army Pays Tribute to Fallen Heroes in Jammu and Kashmir

A soldier, Havaldar V Subbaiah Varikunta, was killed by a mine blast while patrolling in Poonch district. The Army paid respects to him and another fallen soldier, Rifleman Jaswinder Singh, reiterating its support for their families during this period of grief and loss.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-12-2024 11:45 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 11:45 IST
Indian Army Pays Tribute to Fallen Heroes in Jammu and Kashmir
Mortals remains of Havaldar Varikunta being brought to the hospital (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A soldier, identified as Havaldar V Subbaiah Varikunta of the 25 Rashtriya Rifles, was tragically killed during a patrol in the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir. Officials confirmed the incident occurred on Monday due to a mine explosion.

The Army, led by the General Officer Commanding (GOC) of White Knight Corps, paid tribute to Havaldar Varikunta, who was conducting an area domination patrol in the Thandar Tekri region. His mortal remains were transported to the district hospital for a post-mortem examination.

On social media, the White Knight Corps offered heartfelt condolences, stating their unwavering support for the fallen soldier's family. The Army also honored Rifleman Jaswinder Singh, who recently died in duty, emphasizing their solidarity with his mourning family.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

 United States
2
Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

 Australia
3
Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

 United States
4
Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024