Indian Army Pays Tribute to Fallen Heroes in Jammu and Kashmir

A soldier, identified as Havaldar V Subbaiah Varikunta of the 25 Rashtriya Rifles, was tragically killed during a patrol in the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir. Officials confirmed the incident occurred on Monday due to a mine explosion.

The Army, led by the General Officer Commanding (GOC) of White Knight Corps, paid tribute to Havaldar Varikunta, who was conducting an area domination patrol in the Thandar Tekri region. His mortal remains were transported to the district hospital for a post-mortem examination.

On social media, the White Knight Corps offered heartfelt condolences, stating their unwavering support for the fallen soldier's family. The Army also honored Rifleman Jaswinder Singh, who recently died in duty, emphasizing their solidarity with his mourning family.

