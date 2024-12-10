Left Menu

Youth Congress Amplifies Voices Against Unemployment and Drug Menace

The Indian Youth Congress launched the 5th edition of 'Young India Ke Bol', urging youth across India to address rampant unemployment and drug addiction. The program, spearheaded by Uday Bhanu Chib and Kanhaiya Kumar, aims to mobilize youth participation and challenge government shortcomings in tackling these critical issues.

The Indian Youth Congress unveiled its 5th edition of the 'Young India Ke Bol' initiative, inviting the nation's youth to participate in a campaign targeting two escalating concerns: unemployment and drug addiction.

National President Uday Bhanu Chib criticized the government's failure to deliver on employment promises, citing a worrying discrepancy between the employment applications received and actual jobs provided since the government's tenure began in 2014. Chib emphasized that resolving these urgent issues requires united efforts from society.

NSUI Incharge Kanhaiya Kumar highlighted the country's alarming youth suicide rates, linking them to economic despair and substance abuse. Both leaders stressed the need for young voices in prompting governmental accountability and reform.

