Nation Mourns the Passing of Former Karnataka CM SM Krishna

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and others mourn the passing of SM Krishna, former Karnataka Chief Minister, who died at 92 from prolonged illness. Krishna, adored for his leadership and infrastructure focus, left an indelible mark on Karnataka's development and served in various significant roles, including Governor of Maharashtra.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-12-2024 11:53 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 11:53 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Former Karnataka CM SM Krishna (Photo/ X@narendramodi). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a somber announcement on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences over the death of SM Krishna, the former Chief Minister of Karnataka. Krishna, who succumbed to prolonged illness at the age of 92, was hailed as an extraordinary leader cherished by people across diverse backgrounds.

Prime Minister Modi mourned Krishna's loss on social media platform, X, commending his dedication to enhancing the lives of others and his noteworthy tenure as Karnataka's Chief Minister. Modi particularly emphasized Krishna's contributions to infrastructural development and acknowledged his reputation as a devoted reader and thinker.

Bharatiya Janata Party's state President Vijayendra Yediyurappa also paid tribute, describing Krishna as a paragon of disciplined and enlightened governance. He credited Krishna with leaving a lasting impact on Karnataka, notably for transforming Bangalore into a 'Silicon City,' and highlighted his pivotal roles both in state and national politics.

