Karnataka Mourns: Reflecting on the Legacy of SM Krishna

In a solemn announcement, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar stated on Tuesday that the last rites of SM Krishna, the state's former Chief Minister and Union Minister, will be performed on Wednesday. Until 8 am, the public can pay their respects at Krishna's Bengaluru residence before his remains are transported to Maddur, his birthplace, by 10:30 am. Following a public darshan until 3 pm, family rituals will be conducted, concluding with state honors and the final rites.

Shivakumar commemorated Krishna not only as a leader but personally, recalling pivotal moments from his career, such as the abduction of actor Rajkumar by Veerappan in 2000. The deputy CM underscored Krishna's enduring influence, especially during times of crisis.

Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot expressed deep sorrow over Krishna's passing, acknowledging his substantial contributions to state and national development as Chief Minister, Union Minister, and Governor. Governor Gehlot extended condolences to Krishna's family, describing his passing as an irreparable national loss, and wished them strength during this difficult time.

Karnataka's current Chief Minister, Siddaramiah, expressed shock at Krishna's death, particularly highlighting his contributions to the IT-BT sector's growth. Siddaramiah emphasized that Karnataka remains forever indebted to Krishna's legacy, describing his service as unparalleled.

Krishna, who had been battling a prolonged illness, was hospitalized in August before passing at 92. His notable public service spanned various key roles, including a tenure as External Affairs Minister under Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's UPA government and as Maharashtra's Governor. In March 2017, he transitioned from a long-standing career with Congress to join the BJP, from which he retired last year.

