ICAI Launches Cutting-Edge Research Hub to Transform Chartered Accountancy

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has opened a new research hub at its Centre of Excellence in Hyderabad. Directed by Nupur Pavan Bang, the center will focus on financial and policy research. ICAI aims to influence policymaking and train its vast membership through innovative research programs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2024 14:21 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 14:21 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has unveiled a new research hub at its Centre of Excellence in Hyderabad. Tasked with steering this initiative is Nupur Pavan Bang, the newly appointed Director and Dean. The center is poised to delve into critical areas such as Union and state Budgets, financial literacy, and the role of chartered accountants in economic governance.

Insights gleaned from this research will be shared with governmental bodies, cementing ICAI's role as a vital partner in the nation's progress. The institute is committed to conducting research that not only informs policy but also supports strategic decision-making among professionals while fostering skill development among ICAI members and other stakeholders.

Already boasting centres of excellence in Hyderabad and Jaipur, ICAI plans to open a third in Kolkata by January 2025, with a wider vision of establishing eight new centers nationwide over the next three years. As the world's largest professional accountancy body, with approximately 9.85 lakh students and over 4 lakh members, ICAI's initiatives aim to positively impact its expansive community and beyond.

(With inputs from agencies.)

