Rossell Techsys Honored with 'Outstanding Supplier Recognition' by Lockheed Martin

Rossell Techsys Ltd. has been awarded the 'Outstanding Supplier Recognition' by Lockheed Martin at the 10th Lockheed Martin Suppliers Conference in Bangalore. This accolade recognizes its ongoing commitment to delivering superior products and services, complying with Lockheed Martin's global standards, and enhancing their partnership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangalore | Updated: 10-12-2024 14:32 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 14:32 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Rossell Techsys Ltd., a prominent player in aerospace and defense, has clinched the 'Outstanding Supplier Recognition' from Lockheed Martin during the 10th Suppliers Conference in Bangalore. The accolade underscores Rossell Techsys' dedication to high-quality deliverables and cementing its role as a formidable partner in Lockheed Martin's global engagements.

This prestigious award acknowledges the company's consistent commitment to timeliness, quality, and customer service, placing it among a select group of suppliers meeting Lockheed Martin's global standards. Rossell Techsys has contributed significantly to projects like the Sikorsky MH-60R SEAHAWK helicopter program, which are vital for global maritime defense operations.

Commenting on the achievement, Rishab Gupta, Managing Director of Rossell Techsys, expressed delight, emphasizing the strong relationship built on trust and mutual respect. Prabhat Kumar Bhagvandas, Director and Advisor, reaffirmed the commitment to excellence and partnership growth. Lockheed Martin leadership lauded the reliability and quality brought by Rossell Techsys to essential defense programs including the F-16, C-130J, and others.

(With inputs from agencies.)

