Left Menu

Karnataka CM Rejects Aaditya Thackeray's Demand for Belagavi's Union Territory Status

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah dismissed Aaditya Thackeray's call to make Belagavi a Union Territory as naive, affirming the state's stand by the Mahajan Commission report. Amid protests by Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti, the CM defended Karnataka's actions, criticizing the demand and claiming intolerance towards such proposals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-12-2024 20:03 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 20:03 IST
Karnataka CM Rejects Aaditya Thackeray's Demand for Belagavi's Union Territory Status
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has criticized Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray's proposal of declaring Belagavi a Union Territory, labeling the demand as "childish." The Chief Minister reaffirmed that the Mahajan Commission report on Belagavi is definitive, dismissing any notions of incorporating it into Maharashtra.

When questioned about protests by the Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti (MES), Siddaramaiah retorted, challenging the practicality of remaining passive in the face of such protests. This follows Thackeray's online declaration of support for making Belagavi a Union Territory after Karnataka disallowed the MES to convene.

Thackeray accused the Karnataka government of injustice against Marathi people, denouncing their refusal to permit the integration conference in Belagavi and the subsequent curfew. Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde also criticized Karnataka's actions as oppressive, condemning the arrest of Marathi leaders and the restrictions imposed during the MES event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

 United States
2
Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

 Australia
3
Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

 United States
4
Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024