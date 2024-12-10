Karnataka CM Rejects Aaditya Thackeray's Demand for Belagavi's Union Territory Status

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has criticized Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray's proposal of declaring Belagavi a Union Territory, labeling the demand as "childish." The Chief Minister reaffirmed that the Mahajan Commission report on Belagavi is definitive, dismissing any notions of incorporating it into Maharashtra.

When questioned about protests by the Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti (MES), Siddaramaiah retorted, challenging the practicality of remaining passive in the face of such protests. This follows Thackeray's online declaration of support for making Belagavi a Union Territory after Karnataka disallowed the MES to convene.

Thackeray accused the Karnataka government of injustice against Marathi people, denouncing their refusal to permit the integration conference in Belagavi and the subsequent curfew. Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde also criticized Karnataka's actions as oppressive, condemning the arrest of Marathi leaders and the restrictions imposed during the MES event.

