Shubham Housing Secures Rs 1,000 Crore Investment Boost

Shubham Housing Development Finance announced on Tuesday that it has secured a significant Rs 1,000 crore investment, spearheaded by Multiples Private Equity.

This round also saw participation from current investors like the Asian Development Bank and British International Investment, involving both primary and secondary transactions.

The fresh capital will be utilized to enhance Shubham's home loan products and broaden its reach within India's micro-markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)