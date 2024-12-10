Zepto's Leadership Shift: New Chief Culture Officer Takes Charge

In a significant leadership transition, Zepto's HR head, Martin Dinesh Gomez, has resigned. Following his departure, the company has restructured the function, appointing Chandan Mendiratta as Chief Culture Officer. Mendiratta, who also serves as Chief Brand Officer, will now handle HR functions and operational responsibilities, as confirmed by a company spokesperson.

Addressing media speculations, the spokesperson clarified that company co-founder Aadit Palicha is not taking over HR duties. Gomez, who joined Zepto after an illustrious career with companies like Amazon and Microsoft, is in his notice period. The company, headquartered in Mumbai, recently secured $350 million in funding, hinting at a potential IPO in 2025.

Aadit Palicha, co-founder of Zepto, expressed confidence about going public, highlighting the purpose of the recent funding round as increasing domestic ownership ahead of the IPO. While the capital market's dynamics may change, Zepto remains optimistic about its performance leading up to 2025.

