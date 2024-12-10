SEBI's New IT System Guidelines for Stock Exchanges and Depositories

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on Tuesday introduced comprehensive guidelines aimed at bolstering the IT infrastructure of stock exchanges, clearing corporations, and depositories. These guidelines are designed to facilitate robust capacity planning and real-time performance surveillance.

Market Infrastructure Institutions (MIIs) are now mandated to devise frameworks that are ready to meet future capacity requirements. These frameworks must base their projections on transaction growth, historical data, and emerging market trends. Within three months, MIIs are expected to submit these methodologies to both the Standing Committee on Technology (SCOT) and the SEBI Governing Board.

The directive requires MIIs to maintain a system capacity at least 1.5 times the forecasted peak load, derived from analysis of the past 180 days. In addition, SEBI insists on automated monitoring systems for real-time issue detection, with capacity to take immediate action should IT resource utilization surpass 75% for a sustained period. The entire set of procedures must be operational within three months.

