Tornadoes Make History: ASC Motorcycle Team Sets Three World Records

The ASC's Tornadoes motorcycle team accomplished an extraordinary feat on Army Service Corps Corps Day. They set three new world records: a backward ride by Subedar Pradeep SS, a hands-free wheelie by Havildar Manish, and a no-hands wheelie by Sepoy Sumit Tomar, displaying remarkable skill and innovation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-12-2024 21:21 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 21:21 IST
Army Service Corps Motorcycle Display Team sets three new world records (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a display of unparalleled skill and innovation, the Tornadoes, the motorcycle display team of the Army Service Corps, set three new world records in a single day. The feats were achieved during an event marking the 264th Corps Day, as confirmed by officials.

At the ASC Centre and College and the Bangalore-Chennai Expressway, Subedar Pradeep SS accomplished the longest backward ride on a motorcycle, spanning 361.56 kilometers. Meanwhile, Havildar Manish impressed the audience with the longest basic hands-free wheelie, covering 2.349 kilometers. Sepoy Sumit Tomar added to the accolades by achieving the longest no-hands wheelie at 1,715.4 meters.

The record-setting achievements were observed by Joint Commissioner of the Government of Karnataka and other dignitaries, who lauded the team's exceptional bravery and discipline. This day not only celebrated the Army Service Corps's rich history but also its continuous contributions to national defense and innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

