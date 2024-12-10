Left Menu

Collaborating for a Greener Future: Indo-German Renewable Energy Initiatives

At the Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit 2024, Rajasthan Parliamentary Affairs Minister Jogaram Patel emphasized the state's commitment to contribute 125 GW of renewable energy by 2030. The event highlighted Indo-German cooperation in renewable energy, focusing on bilateral collaboration, technology transfer, and sustainable solutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 10-12-2024 21:41 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 21:41 IST
Collaborating for a Greener Future: Indo-German Renewable Energy Initiatives
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

At the 'Rising Rajasthan' Global Investment Summit 2024, Rajasthan Parliamentary Affairs Minister Jogaram Patel announced the state's ambitious goal of supplying 125 gigawatts of renewable energy to help India achieve its 500 GW target by 2030.

During the event, a session titled 'Indo-German Cooperation in Renewable Energy Sector: Current Initiatives and Future Opportunities' put a spotlight on Germany's innovation leadership in renewable technology. Minister Patel highlighted the significance of continuing enhanced collaboration with Germany to tackle global energy challenges.

The discussions also underscored the potential benefits of bilateral partnerships, technology exchange, and the adoption of Artificial Intelligence to create sustainable energy solutions. The session followed a strategic visit to Germany by a high-level delegation from Rajasthan, aiming to strengthen international cooperation on energy challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

 United States
2
Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

 Australia
3
Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

 United States
4
Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024