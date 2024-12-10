Collaborating for a Greener Future: Indo-German Renewable Energy Initiatives

At the 'Rising Rajasthan' Global Investment Summit 2024, Rajasthan Parliamentary Affairs Minister Jogaram Patel announced the state's ambitious goal of supplying 125 gigawatts of renewable energy to help India achieve its 500 GW target by 2030.

During the event, a session titled 'Indo-German Cooperation in Renewable Energy Sector: Current Initiatives and Future Opportunities' put a spotlight on Germany's innovation leadership in renewable technology. Minister Patel highlighted the significance of continuing enhanced collaboration with Germany to tackle global energy challenges.

The discussions also underscored the potential benefits of bilateral partnerships, technology exchange, and the adoption of Artificial Intelligence to create sustainable energy solutions. The session followed a strategic visit to Germany by a high-level delegation from Rajasthan, aiming to strengthen international cooperation on energy challenges.

